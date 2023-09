Blaine Helvey reacts to his sister Paisley's big catch on Friday. The siblings from Thompson Falls were fishing on Flathead Lake with their grandpa, Ken Rickert.

Some Thompson Falls kids are getting in on the Mack Days action on Flathead Lake. Paisley Helvey of Thompson Falls and her brother Blaine are leading the 12 and under category of the event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes as a tool to reduce the number of non-native lake...