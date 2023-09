John Owen Jermyn of Plains (left) and Blake Shusterman of Thompson Falls run at River's Bend Golf Course during the Thompson Falls Invitational.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawk runners had the home advantage last week, hosting 16 schools at River's Bend Golf Course for the Thompson Falls Invitational.

River's Bend is known to be a favorite among the coaches and runners due to its soft and gentle racing surface, Thompson Falls coach Sarah N...