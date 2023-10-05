FALLING INTO THE SEASON

by Annie Wooden and Shannon Brown

The crisp fall air and changing colors of the local landscape have inspired local shop owners to roll out special fall creations. Pumpkin spice gets much of the attention during the fall season, but there are plenty of other options for fall treats and treasures to be found throughout Sanders County.

MORE THAN PUMPKIN SPICE

As you drive up to Beagle's Bakery just west of Thompson Falls, your fall experience starts with a big maple tree whose leaves have already turned a brilliant red. Owner Heather Chavez said she carries pumpkin spice coffee flavoring all year long, but there are other autumn specials as well. Coffee offerings range from specials like the Autumn Spice latte (with brown sugar and coconut), to spiced brown sugar, caramel apple butter and the new maple spice syrup.

Beagle's also offers special fall baked goods to fill your belly and soul. On the sweeter side, they offer pumpkin scones with sweet glaze (above), pecan pie bars and cinnamon roll coffee cake. For a lighter treat, try a cranberry orange muffin.

WARM & COZY

The Bean Bug in Plains has pumpkin spice lattes to celebrate the season. They also offer seasonal baked goods such as pumpkin bread. The Bean Bug is located within the Mountain West Clothing building at 116 Railroad Ave.

Courtesy photo Farmhouse Candle Company

Mountain West Clothing also is feeling fall, with a variety of clothing perfect for the season. Fall colors adorn the racks at the store during the season, with an array of fabrics, styles and colors that coordinate for a variety of looks and layers of warmth. Pillows, signs, candles and more in the home decor department will have your house feeling cozy as well. Mountain West Clothing is running a special this Saturday, offering fall sales on home decor, clothing and other items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SEASONAL SCENTS

Lara Aldridge with Farmhouse Candle Company has concocted the perfect fall home accessory with soy candles. She said the most popular are Cozy Home, Harvest, Montana Pine, Orange Clove and Pumpkin Vanilla. Candles are available in several styles, including in dough bowls and mason jars.

Farmhouse Candles Company items can be found at the Lonepine General Store, Buck's Grocery or Gambles in Hot Springs, or shop online at http://www.shopfarmhousecandleco.com.