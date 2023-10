Trotter Marissa Young (right) stops the ball against Troy last week. Plains won in three sets on Tuesday, which was Young's 18th birthday.

by Annie Wooden and Skye Hill

The Plains Trotters are rising through the ranks of District 7B volleyball.

Last week, the Trotters added another win to their record as they took down the Troy Trojans in three straight sets at home on September 26, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16.

Game night last Tue...