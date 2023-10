The Savage Heat football team carried head coach Jim Lawson off the field Friday evening following the team's 56-0 shutout over White Sulphur Springs. The win marked the 100th victory for Lawson as head coach.

HOT SPRINGS 56, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 0

Even the rain couldn't put out the fire the Hot Springs varsity football team had this past weekend in their lightning quick 56-0 win against the White Sulphur Springs Hornets.

Not only was this a marvelous win by Hot Springs keeping them undefeated,...