2023 pinochle marathon kicks off with 1,000 aces

The GFWC Thompson Falls Pinochle Marathon is underway with 16 teams of trick taking players. This will be the marathon’s 64th year of fun for fundraising. The Marathon runs September thru April. Each player pays $3 per game per month with the funds going to the Thompson Falls Woman’s Club Blanche Hurlburt scholarship.

Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley are already in the lead with 7250, followed by Wendy Kelley and Jim Hurst with 6500. Claudia Reed and Cathy Mills already made a 1000 Aces. So, the heat is on for this winter’s card playing pastime!

September Results

TEAM A - Alan and Lorri Renard, 4170; TEAM B – Tamra Shear and Mitz Hart, 1910; TEAM C – Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt, 5920; TEAM D – Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst, 4240; TEAM E – Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke, 3630; TEAM F – Patty Coe and Claudia Reed, 4100; TEAM G – Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley, 7250; TEAM H – Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty, 5350; TEAM I – Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins, 4370; TEAM J – Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher, 5460; TEAM K – Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang, 3140; TEAM L – Wendy Kelley and Jim Hurst, 6500; TEAM M – Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed, 6250; TEAM N – Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej, 3230; TEAM O – Jim Hurst and Joni Mosher, 6320; TEAM P – Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger, 5470.