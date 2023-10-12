Question of the week: Do you wear white after Labor Day?

TRACEY INMAN, Plains - “Yes, because someone made fun of me once. I didn’t know it was a rule. Now I wear white whenever I want.”

SARA RIEK, Plains - “Yes, because I don’t care. I wear whatever I want.”

SHANNON LUPICA, Thompson Falls - “Yes absolutely, I’ll wear whatever I want.”

KOURTNEY WALLACE, Thompson Falls - “Yes, I don’t care what the fashion police say. I think you should be able to wear whatever you want.”

KARA MORGAN, Plains - “Yes, if people want to wear white after Labor Day, they should.”

BEV MILLER, Plains - “I have never heard of that rule. Not even where I grew up in Western Washington. But I don’t have any white to wear anyway.”