Defendant enters not guilty plea in assault case

Appearing for his initial appearance before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday, Gordon Seymour Johnson pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor charge of partner or family member assault, first offense, as well as felony charges of sexual intercourse without consent and assault with a weapon. Judge Owen set this matter for jury trial on March 11, 2024. Johnson’s attorney, Cheryl Copperstone, requested a bail reduction to an own recognizance release as Johnson has some medical issues requiring treatment and needs to return to his work as a wood cutter. County Attorney Megan Hansen objected to that request, citing the fact that Johnson has an additional case before Judge Deborah “Kim” Christopher, Johnson’s lengthy criminal history with some similar charges, and concerns about the safety of the alleged victim and the community. Judge Owen denied the request.

On August 14, per the filed affidavit, Detective April Phillips responded to Johnson’s residence to follow up regarding an incident earlier in August. Johnson's long-time partner reported incidents in June 2023 and June 2022

During her initial appearance in two separate cases, Heather Nichole Farmer pleaded not guilty to charges of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute by accountability and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Owen set both these matters for trial on March 11, 2024.

Two different cases are pending against Farmer. The defendant was first arrested August 8 after Sanders County Deputy Craig McCarthy stopped Farmer and Joshua Galloway on an active warrant out for Galloway from Sanders County Justice Court. Galloway was taken into custody. While waiting for a K-9 unit to arrive, Deputy McCarthy witnessed small blue pills, matching the description of fentanyl, fall from Galloway’s shorts. Pills were recovered from Galloway and near the vehicle, leading Galloway allegedly to admit to possessing them and confess there was methamphetamine and additional fentanyl in the vehicle. Following a search warrant, 35 additional pills were located with about a half ounce of suspected meth.

In the second case against Farmer, Sanders County Deputy Bryon Eckberg took Farmer into custody on September 15 on an active warrant. While taking Farmer into custody, Deputy Eckberg located a glass pipe, appearing to contain some residue, which Farmer allegedly reported she used to smoke meth. Farmer was transported to the Sanders County Jail. Despite her initial denial, Farmer changed her mind and consented to a search during transport.

Appearing for an initial appearance for two felony counts of burglary, Robert Joseph Gardner entered a not guilty plea to all charges. The jury trial was set for March 11, 2024. On September 24, as alleged in the filed affidavit, Gardner was arrested after Sanders County deputies Richard Woods and Paul Bankhead were dispatched to a reported shooting near Dixon.

Appearing for a petition to revoke probation, filed in a 2021 case, Jimmy McCracken entered his denials to all of the allegations laid forth in the petition. Probation and parole has alleged that McCracken, while in Connections Corrections as part of a sanction, assaulted another inmate while in custody. Judge Owen reduced McCracken’s bond to $5,000 at the request of his attorney, Ashley Morigeau.

Xander Ray William Lesker came before the court to change his plea, pursuant to a plea agreement between the parties. Lesker pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a passenger under the age of 16, 1st offense. Judge Owen sentenced Lesker to one year in the Sanders County Jail, with all suspended except the three days already served. Lesker will also be required to pay a $1,200 fine, complete 100 hours of community service with a non-profit of his choice, and to complete the ACT program. Judge Owen gave Lesker credit for his actions following this incident, addressing the fact that he has taken responsibility for his actions and that agreeing to a plea agreement that placed himself at the mercy of the court showed a level of maturity.