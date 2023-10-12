Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Veronica Richard, 25, driving while privilege suspended/revoked; obstructing peace officer/other public servant.

Walter Bolieu, 57, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, 365 days jail with 360 suspended, time to be served as home arrest, 1 year probation, $1,335.

Gary Hall, 54, seatbelt violation, $20; seatbelt violation, $20.

Scott Benson, 62, failure to keep vehicle under control on mountain highway, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Logan Dinkelspiel, 28, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $285.

Jacob Lulack, 16, night speeding, $20.

Catherine Trelatsky, 51, reckless driving, 1st offense, $275; failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $285.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Dodson, 40, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 2nd offense, $285.

David Duval, 44, operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $385.

Candy Nicholas, 50, theft - unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, $285.

Gregory Schifrin, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Robert Bierbower, 81, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Dwayne Diesen, 59, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 1st offense, 1 day jail, $685; negligent endangerment, $275.

Isaac Warnes, 18, reckless driving, 1st offense, $285, deferred imposition of sentence.

Matthew Stowers, 23, night speeding, $20.

Plains Police Department

Richard Bingham, 84, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.