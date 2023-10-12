Justice Court
October 12, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Veronica Richard, 25, driving while privilege suspended/revoked; obstructing peace officer/other public servant.
Walter Bolieu, 57, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, 365 days jail with 360 suspended, time to be served as home arrest, 1 year probation, $1,335.
Gary Hall, 54, seatbelt violation, $20; seatbelt violation, $20.
Scott Benson, 62, failure to keep vehicle under control on mountain highway, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Logan Dinkelspiel, 28, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $285.
Jacob Lulack, 16, night speeding, $20.
Catherine Trelatsky, 51, reckless driving, 1st offense, $275; failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $285.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Dodson, 40, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 2nd offense, $285.
David Duval, 44, operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $385.
Candy Nicholas, 50, theft - unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, $285.
Gregory Schifrin, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Robert Bierbower, 81, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Dwayne Diesen, 59, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 1st offense, 1 day jail, $685; negligent endangerment, $275.
Isaac Warnes, 18, reckless driving, 1st offense, $285, deferred imposition of sentence.
Matthew Stowers, 23, night speeding, $20.
Plains Police Department
Richard Bingham, 84, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
