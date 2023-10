Blue Hawk Olivia Fitchett pushes the ball over the net against Eureka on Monday.

by Skye Hill

PLAINS 3, MISSION 2

The Plains Trotters faced the Mission Bulldogs last week at home to win in five sets 19-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-11, 16-14.

In the first set both teams had phenomenal volleys, never letting each other get more than two points ahead until Mission was able to take a...