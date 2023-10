LITTLE CHOO CHOO – Riley Riffle drives the new train at the Waterway CSA Farm's annual Harvest Festival.

Several people got lost between Plains and Thompson Falls last weekend, though they eventually found their way.

It was a corn maze and part of the 2nd Annual Harvest Festival held at the Waterway CSA Farm owned by Mark and Elizabeth Riffle just over 15 miles west of Plains along Highway 200.

