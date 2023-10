40 YEARS AGO • OCTOBER 6, 1983

JOE GARRISON

Obituary

Graveside services were conducted at the Thompson Falls City Cemetery for Joe Garrison, 96, pioneer resident of Belknap.

Mr. Garrison was born September 15, 1887, in Enfield, Illinois. He moved to Belknap in 1905. On October 20, 1909 he mar...