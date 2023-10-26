Saddle club hosts equine challenge

The Sanders County Rocky Ridge Saddle Club held its season ending competition earlier this month at the Noxon saddle club arena. Twelve participants showed up on the chilly damp morning to ride their fuzzy furred-up horses through a seven-station obstacle course that was built to resemble trail riding. Obstacles included gate opening, backing the horse around cones in a figure eight pattern, and tugging on toilet paper without tearing it. Classes included novice, various age groups, in-hand (leading your horse through the course), and the open class. Any horse that has never won in a class before could do the novice class. Contestants could ride in multiple classes. Some chose to do the in-hand class to orient their horses before riding them in another class. Miniature horses were led in the in-hand class. Judging was done according to experience.

JoAnn Richey from Troy did the judging. The prizes were for grand champion, reserve champion, and first place through fifth place. The course was a challenge for most of the riders. Prizes consisted of halters, hay bags, buckets, brushes and fly masks.

Oscar Read from Trout Creek rode an inexperienced horse. He earned Grand Champion and first place in novice. One of Oscar's secrets is "letting the horse tell us what he is perceiving. We need to adjust ourselves accordingly, not by what we know but by what the horse knows. Coaches help their players use and position their bodies for the best results. Horses can do that for us if we listen and let them." Kathy King from Trout Creek won Grand Champion in 18 and up and the open classes, and Brooke Eldridge and Megan Mellott both earned Reserve Grand Champion.

The club is working on their schedule for next year. They plan to have two Omoksees, schooling shows and clinics. "We want to cater toward learning for anyone from children to adults," said club member Scooter Reeves.

"If people have ideas for different events they can let the club know," Natalie Erwin said. There will be a poll on Facebook, she added. Next year will be the second year for the club. They will hold the second annual Running for Buckles on the second Saturday in September 2024, Erwin said. This is the only confirmed event.

Interested persons can find the club on Facebook or contact Reeves at (406) 291-1934.