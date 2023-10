Ainsley Boon of Thompson Falls shot her first buck on Thursday, the opening day for youth season. Her dad Blake said Ainsley shot the mule deer from 150 yards. Montana's youth-only deer hunt was open to apprentice hunters age 10-15 and licensed hunters 12-15 on October 19 and 20, ahead of the October 21 opening day for the general season. Send us your first hunt photos! Email [email protected] .

Send us your first hunt photos! Email [email protected].