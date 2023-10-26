TF Trap Club plans to add skeet shooting field

The Thompson Falls Trap Club has received a grant from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The grant will be used for improvements at the shooting range east of Thompson Falls.

Public comments were submitted regarding the proposed improvement project. “The comments are done and there were four negative responses concerned with the lead content, and 21 positive responses,” said Seth McArthur with FWP. The grant has been awarded and contracts have been sent out, he added.

An environmental assessment checklist by the MTFWP in Helena was conducted to determine if a trap club could be built at the Thompson Falls shooting range. The Thompson Falls Trap Club (TFTC) intends to improve their shooting range by constructing a skeet shooting field at the facility. Funding would be used for materials for skeet houses and skeet machines.

The TFTC range is on Highway 200 approximately five miles east of Thompson Falls and east of the Clark Fork River. The Montana Legislature has authorized funding for establishing a Shooting Range Development Program that provides financial assistance for developing shooting ranges. The FWP has the responsibility of administration of the program, including the necessary guidelines and procedures of applications for funding under the program.

The projected size of the skeet range is approximately two acres. This would be included in the 19-acre TFTC range and is on public land leased from Sanders County. TFTC signed a 10-year addendum to the 2011 lease agreement with Sanders County on April 20, 2020, making the lease effective through April 2030. Shooting options include rifle, pistol, shotgun, and black powder.

All funds granted to the project would be used to develop the field and purchase the materials for skeet houses and machines. All labor will be provided by volunteers. The total funding requested from FWP was $15,746. The total project budget is estimated to be $31,492.