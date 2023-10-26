TFWC celebrates accomplishments

by Thompson Falls Woman's Club

The General Federation of Women's Club (GFWC) Thompson Falls celebrated their year at the October 7 meeting. It was also announced that ThompsonFalls had gained some notoriety on all levels of GFWC this past year.

Four Thompson Falls Woman's Club (TFWC) members attended the International Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, in June. Those attending included Club President Cathy Mills; Secretary Lorri Renard; Montana Western District and Montana President Elect Karen Gustavsen; and club member Joni Mosher.

Gustavsen carried the Montana flag during the opening ceremonies and Mills represented GFWC Montana as the state's LEADS (Leadership Education and Development Seminar) participant. Montana also earned an award in Education & Libraries. Renard is the GFWC Montana Education & Library Chairman. The women also toured the Churchill Down Museum and racetrack and the Louisville Slugger bat factory while in Kentucky.

In August, Gustavsen, Renard and Mills attended the GFWC Western State Conference in Redmond, Oregon. During a presentation on the importance of creativity for Community Service Programs, the International President Deb Strahanoski used the Thompson Falls Woman's Club Time Capsule project as an example. They attended workshops and seminars on the importance of community service and protecting natural resources, and had their picture taken with Smokey Bear.

During the GFWC Montana Fall Meeting in Butte in September, TFWC was recognized and received four awards, including one for their Running Start Reading Program held each April; Education & Libraries Most Creative Community Service Program for their Pinochle Marathon to fund a scholarship; Membership Most Creativity Award for new membership orientations; and one for their Sanders County Coalition for Families Adopt-a-Family program each December. In addition, individual awards for the GFWC Montana Photography Contest were awarded to Karen Gustavsen for her photo entries – one for "Natural Wonders" and the other for "Reflections."

One other important announcement was made during the TFWC meeting on October 7. At the GFWC Montana Biennial Convention in Helena next April, Karen Gustavsen will be installed as the 2024-2026 GFWC Montana State President. The last time there was a GFWC Montana President from Thompson Falls was Daun Babcock who served 1972-1974, 52 years ago. President Mills and Secretary Renard provided guests and club members with a Leadership Presentation in "Saturday Night Live" fashion to get them "Pumped Up" about the occasion, encouraging club members to attend Karen's installation as the GFWC Montana State President. In order to help offset the expense, the club will hold a quilt raffle and other fundraising events.