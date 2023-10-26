CFVH offering free balance tests at Oct. 31 open house

The art of balance…It’s one of those things we don’t often think about but is vital to how we function daily. If you’ve ever tripped or experienced a fall, it may be on your radar and something you try to avoid happening again so as not to experience major injury.

Everyone should be mindful of fall prevention to lead their happiest healthiest lives, because falls can lead to serious fractures, concussions, broken bones and sometimes life altering injuries.

In honor of National Physical Therapy Month, Clark Fork Valley Hospital (CFVH) will be offering FREE balance testing at an upcoming Rehab and Fall Prevention Open House on October 31. From noon to 3 p.m. all are welcome to visit the CFVH Rehabilitation Department where physical therapists and other CFVH care providers will share what people can do to remain safe and steady on their feet.

“Especially during the winter months in Montana, when we navigate icy conditions, fall prevention strategies can come in handy,” explained Laurie Endres, PT and CFVH Rehabilitation Services Manager. “It’s not just for people who have previously fallen. Great information will be highlighted that can benefit people of all ages.”

In addition to balance testing, information booths will feature topics like home safety, bone density and our visiting nurse program.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided to all participants to enjoy.

“We hope to get a good turnout for this event. It will be a great opportunity to connect with Sanders County residents and share important information before an accident occurs, not after, like we typically see with physical therapy referrals after a bad fall,” Endres added.

All attendees will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win walking poles or Yak Tracs which are both great items to keep people active and upright while enjoying excursions outdoors.

For more information, please visit http://www.cfvh.org or call 406-826-4821.