TF festivals celebrate season

Braeden Helvey and his cousin Courtney Helvey, also known as Mario and the Princess, enjoy cotton candy at the Thompson Falls Chamber Fall Festival on Saturday.

Thompson Falls was buzzing with activities Saturday as organizations celebrated the fall season.

Thompson Falls Community Trails held its annual Trick or Treat, Move Your Feet event at the Power Park on Saturday.. Two races were held, including a one-mile fun run in costumes and a 5k. Runners were awarded prizes and a medal.

The fifty-eight runners could run both races if they chose. They were given water, granola bars and bananas. The adults were given beanies for the cold and the children were given gloves. The best costumes won pumpkins and candy and the 5k winners received pies from Beagle's Bakery, according to Juli Thurston, a member of the trail committee.

In the one mile race, Travis Fitchett came in first for the boys and Shelby Harmon was first for the girls. In the 5k, first was Tuff Ryder from Trout Creek, and Gabby Taylor from Thompson Falls.

At Ainsworth Park, the Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce held their third annual Fall Festival. Festival goers warmed up with games, portable heaters to stand around, and vendors for shopping. There was a bean bag toss, face painting by Jeri Miller from Whitefish Credit Union and at least half a dozen other informational and shoppable booths. Terri Turman came from Libby with her resin art and rugs.

Shannon Brown Jody Piscitello tries her hand at basketball during the Open Door Baptist Church Harvest Festival.

Also Saturday, Open Door Baptist Church held a Harvest Festival. Stephanie Webb ran a table that gave temporary tattoos. "We just wanted to have an alternative to trick-or-treating, something for the community. We put out fliers and all the church members brought food for everyone to eat," Webb said, adding that Annie Luck spearheaded the event.

"It has been a great set up and well received by parents who have said that it is the best organized harvest festival they have seen," Luck said. Prizes of soda, candy and toys were given to participants. Games included basketball toss, ax throwing, dice rolling, ring toss and more.

Lori Williams from Thompson Falls said they had over sixty youngsters participate in the festival. Linda Barnes and Barb Kunch took care of the food tables in the foyer. "The day turned out great," they both agreed.