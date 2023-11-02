TRACS plans annual holiday raffle fundraiser

Thompson River Animal Care Shelter is set to launch into the holiday spirit with their upcoming fundraiser. The TRACS Jingle Paws for a Cause raffle contributes to their mission of offering shelter to lost, homeless, neglected and abused animals until they find secure, loving homes. There are eight prize packages up for grabs, ranging in value from $150 to over $500.

Raffle ticket sales kick off on Monday, November 6, and conclude December 15. Tickets will be available, along with photos of each prize, at Garden, Gift & Floral and Mangy Moose in Plains or Beagle’s Bakery and M&M Liquor in Thompson Falls. Ticket prices are $5 for one or $20 for five. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the TRACS office and the Thompson Falls Christmas Bazaar on December 2.

Karen Olson, Jingle Paws for a Cause coordinator, said three donated items have been chosen for a mini silent auction, including a gift certificate from CJ’s RV Repair, a basket from M&M Liquor and a box full of children’s books. Bid sheets will be available at the bazaar, or email bids to [email protected].

Raffle winners and final auction bids will be announced at an event 5-7 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at Limberlost Brewing Co. in Thompson Falls. Winners do not need to be present.

Prizes can be viewed online at TRACSraffle2023.wordpress.com. All proceeds from this holiday fundraiser go to the care of the shelter animals. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://www.pet-tracs.com.