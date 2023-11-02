Local loggers recognized by governor

Governor Greg Gianforte was in Plains last week to present an award to local businesses owners.

Last Tuesday, Gov. Gianforte was at the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) to honor the owners and operators of J. Shar Timber Harvesting for following the governor's active forest management goals. The nomination came from Marc Vessar, the Forest Practices Program Manager for DNRC.

Jared Fitchett of Libby along with his brother Matthew and father Dan Fitchett run the logging side of the company while mom Eva helps out with paperwork and taxes. Jared's parents are from Thompson Falls and currently live in Marion.

Jared began logging over 25 ago and was featured on "Siberian Cut," a Discovery Channel reality show in Siberia. The show had eight episodes with six airing in the U.S. in 2014, according to the May/June 2022 Timber Harvesting magazine.

Jared hoped for insight into better logging for his home state. Prior to going to Siberia, he was trained in Wisconsin on equipment from Finland. The Ponsse machines do cut-to-length timber extraction and include tethered logging. This practice allows smaller diameter trees to be harvested which improves forest health, according to Jared.

"The cable winches are tethered by a cable that allows safer logging on steep slopes," Jared said. The equipment was costly and times have been tough, he added. Jared told Gov. Gianforte that he thought of giving up. "The process has been better for the forest's growth and the environment. The footprint of logging and impact has been reduced by this practice," Jared added, and he said this knowledge has kept him going. "Fewer roads are needed to get to the steep slopes. With tethered logging we can reach those trees that would otherwise be left to add to the fuel for fires and keep healthy trees from growing bigger and stronger."

Ponsse tethered equipment allows machines to do a precise job of removing logs utilizing the cut-to-length process, according to the Ponsse website. There is less debris left behind which decreases the need for slash burning, thus omitting carbon emissions. And the equipment allows for safer and more efficient logging, their website added.

Vessar said that Jared and Matthew are both committed to being stewards of the forest by enrolling in the voluntary Accredited Logging Professional program through the Montana Logging Association. The program was created to foster professional growth to include Forestry Best Management Practices and the Streamside Management Zone law.

"It is an honor to receive this award from the governor for something that is needed in our state," Jared stated. "And I am glad I have had the opportunity to learn about and purchase this equipment which can cut and thin out smaller trees. There are wood products facilities that can use the smaller diameter lumber." Thompson River Lumber in Thompson Falls and St. Regis mills purchase their lumber, he added.

"Jared and his company improve the landscape with their practices. I am happy to award this to him. Only one of these is awarded yearly," Gianforte said. Jared fills a niche that has not been done before in Montana, according to Gianforte.

Dave Olson and Greg Poncin from DNRC said that Jared does a great job. "We can't be successful without people like him," both men agreed

"It has been a gamble," Jared said. But he is prepared to keep going. "I will be camped at the Plains Fairgrounds all winter while I work up Swamp Creek, harvesting timber," Jared concluded.

To read more about how Jared Fitchett started his journey of tethered logging find his story in the June 2016 edition of Loggers World magazine or in the 2022 edition of Timber Harvesting & Forest Operations, "No Looking Back: J. Shar Finds Niche." Follow J. Shar Timber Harvesting on Facebook or Instagram.