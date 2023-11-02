Sheriff's Log
November 2, 2023
Ambulance: Plains, 9; T. Falls, 8; Trout Creek, 2; Noxon, 2; Hot Springs, 2; Heron, 1; Dixon, 1.
Monday, October 23
Threats, Hot Springs.
Theft, Plains.
Road hazard/debris on road, T. Falls.
Warrant service, Heron.
Inmate transport, T. Falls.
Assist other agency, Paradise.
Welfare check, Plains.
Fire, Lonepine.
Animal other, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Theft, Plains.
Business contact, Plains.
Business contact, Plains.
Assist Gov agency/citizen, T. Falls.
Business contact.
Business contact, Plains.
Tuesday, October 24
General animal call/complaint.
Body found/coroner, Trout Creek.
Theft, Dixon.
Trespass, Plains.
Fire, Heron.
Fire, Hot Springs.
Fire, Plains.
Business contact, Plains.
Business contact, Plains.
Wednesday, October 25
Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.
Assist motorist/citizen, Hot Springs.
Livestock, Plains.
Theft, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Hot Springs.
Trespass, Heron.
Motor vehicle crash, Plains.
Automated alarm call, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.
Animal other, Hot Springs.
Business contact, Plains.
PFMA, Hot Springs.
Thursday, October 26
Report of a kidnapping.
Assist motorist/citizen, Plains.
Civil attempts.
Business contact, Hot Springs.
Trespass, Plains.
Threats, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Noxon.
Suspicious activity, Heron.
Alarm-intrusion/holdup, T. Falls.
Threats, Plains.
Suicide attempts/threats, Hot Springs.
Theft, T. Falls.
General animal call/complaint, T. Falls.
Other law violations, T. Falls.
Road hazard/blockage, T. Falls.
Friday, October 27
Suspicious activity, T. Falls.
Motor vehicle crash, Paradise.
General animal call/complaint, Plains.
Computer crime, Plains.
Fire, Hot Springs.
Child welfare/abuse, Dixon.
Threats, Hot Springs.
Livestock, Paradise.
Welfare check, T. Falls.
Theft, Hot Springs.
Civil attempts, Plains.
Littering, Trout Creek.
Business contact.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Business contact, Plains.
Assist miscellaneous, T. Falls.
Business contact.
Business contact, Plains.
Saturday, October 28
Property damage/criminal mischief, Dixon.
Disturbance, Hot Springs.
Drugs/narcotics, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, Camas Prairie.
Civil attempts, Paradise.
Civil attempts, Plains.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, Plains.
Assault, Heron.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Body found/coroner, Plains.
Suspicious activity, Dixon.
Civil attempts, Trout Creek.
Property damage/criminal mischief, Trout Creek.
Civil attempts, Trout Creek.
General animal call/complaint, Plains.
Civil attempts, Plains.
Livestock, Trout Creek.
Civil attempts, Heron.
Suspicious activity, Dixon.
Business contact, T. Falls.
Fire, Trout Creek.
Business contact, Plains.
Business contact, Plains.
Business contact, Plains.
Sunday, October 29
Attempt to locate, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, Plains.
Civil attempts, Paradise.
Civil attempts, T. Falls.
Civil attempts, Trout Creek.
Civil attempts, Trout Creek.
Livestock, Plains.
Trespass, Hot Springs.
Civil attempts.
Civil attempts.
Disturbance, T. Falls.
Request for welfare check.
