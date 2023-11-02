Disrespect from local paper

Good morning Annie,

Yesterday I attended the Commissioners meeting to hear Monica Trunell speak. I was disappointed I did not see the presence of the Ledger covering her as another viable candidate running for office, relevant to our area.

I attended Ryan Zinke's presentation to speak to the commissioners. The Ledger was front and center reporting to Sanders County, his platform messages.

In my world view, I have watched over the last 8 years, media in all forms, share culpability in selective messaging contributing to the division and civic dissonance.

The Ledger is a very valuable information medium for our county. I regret this was a missed opportuninty to help bridge the divisions we both have witnessed. The value of providing information in a fair and balanced manner is critical for constituents to exercise their opportunity to become informed voters.

I am disheartened and embarassed, our local paper disrespected Monica as a candidate and our county was deprived of hearing from a candidate and her platfom messages.

Yep, that's my opinion.

Thank you for your attention in reading my email.

Respectfully,

Dawn Gandalf, Trout Creek