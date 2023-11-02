ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Disrespect from local paper

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 2, 2023



Good morning Annie,

Yesterday I attended the Commissioners meeting to hear Monica Trunell speak. I was disappointed I did not see the presence of the Ledger covering her as another viable candidate running for office, relevant to our area.

I attended Ryan Zinke's presentation to speak to the commissioners. The Ledger was front and center reporting to Sanders County, his platform messages.

In my world view, I have watched over the last 8 years, media in all forms, share culpability in selective messaging contributing to the division and civic dissonance.

The Ledger is a very valuable information medium for our county. I regret this was a missed opportuninty to help bridge the divisions we both have witnessed. The value of providing information in a fair and balanced manner is critical for constituents to exercise their opportunity to become informed voters.

I am disheartened and embarassed, our local paper disrespected Monica as a candidate and our county was deprived of hearing from a candidate and her platfom messages.

Yep, that's my opinion.

Thank you for your attention in reading my email.

Respectfully,

Dawn Gandalf, Trout Creek

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 11/03/2023 10:15