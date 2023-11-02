Disrespect from local paper
November 2, 2023
Good morning Annie,
Yesterday I attended the Commissioners meeting to hear Monica Trunell speak. I was disappointed I did not see the presence of the Ledger covering her as another viable candidate running for office, relevant to our area.
I attended Ryan Zinke's presentation to speak to the commissioners. The Ledger was front and center reporting to Sanders County, his platform messages.
In my world view, I have watched over the last 8 years, media in all forms, share culpability in selective messaging contributing to the division and civic dissonance.
The Ledger is a very valuable information medium for our county. I regret this was a missed opportuninty to help bridge the divisions we both have witnessed. The value of providing information in a fair and balanced manner is critical for constituents to exercise their opportunity to become informed voters.
I am disheartened and embarassed, our local paper disrespected Monica as a candidate and our county was deprived of hearing from a candidate and her platfom messages.
Yep, that's my opinion.
Thank you for your attention in reading my email.
Respectfully,
Dawn Gandalf, Trout Creek
Reader Comments(0)