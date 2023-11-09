ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

Do you think daylight saving time should continue?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 9, 2023



MARLAINA MOHR, Thompson Falls - “I am indifferent, but I like light in the morning.”

BETHANY BURK, Thompson Falls - “I don’t want it to continue. I get confused on whether to turn the clocks back or forward.”

CELLA VANHUSS, Thompson Falls - “I don’t understand why we have it so I guess I do not want it to continue.”

ARLENE MACK, Thompson Falls - “I like the extra hour in the Fall, but don’t like losing it in the Spring.”

JAN KELLEY, Thompson Falls, - “I’d like it to fall back and stay there.”

STEPHANIE ASHFORD-BROWN, Clark Fork, Idaho - “I am against daylight savings. It gets to be too confusing, especially coming from Idaho to work here in Thompson Falls.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023