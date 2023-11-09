Question of the week
Do you think daylight saving time should continue?
November 9, 2023
MARLAINA MOHR, Thompson Falls - “I am indifferent, but I like light in the morning.”
BETHANY BURK, Thompson Falls - “I don’t want it to continue. I get confused on whether to turn the clocks back or forward.”
CELLA VANHUSS, Thompson Falls - “I don’t understand why we have it so I guess I do not want it to continue.”
ARLENE MACK, Thompson Falls - “I like the extra hour in the Fall, but don’t like losing it in the Spring.”
JAN KELLEY, Thompson Falls, - “I’d like it to fall back and stay there.”
STEPHANIE ASHFORD-BROWN, Clark Fork, Idaho - “I am against daylight savings. It gets to be too confusing, especially coming from Idaho to work here in Thompson Falls.”
