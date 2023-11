Motivational speaker John Parker (left) and student Alex Olesen hold a balloown over Rowan Ackley's head to demonstrate personal character and how what's on the inside matters during a presentation last week at Thompson Falls High School.

Local high school students got a lesson in resiliency at a presentation last week in Thompson Falls.

Thompson Falls High School welcomed speaker John Parker Monday, October 30. Parker is a motivational speaker who is the president of his own company called People 1st. His motto is “Discoverin...