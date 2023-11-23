Blood drive scheduled in TF

Thompson Falls High School will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, December 6, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. Donated blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life,” shared Superintendent Bud Scully.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Thompson Fall High School’s core values of giving back

to the community,” said Principal Jodi Morgan. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with

types O negative, A negative and B negative.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (406) 827-3561 or sign up

online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code TFHS.