A flock of turkeys gathers together surrounded by vibrant autumn colors. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that more than 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving day. A tradition in The Ledger is to ask local kindergarten students how to cook a turkey. Find out their answers in the Question of the Week on Page 3.

Photo by Linda Elliott