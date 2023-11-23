Mayor's Corner

by Rusti Leivestad, Thompson Falls Mayor

My first week as mayor has been what I call orientation, with so much going on. Starting at my desk, reading files, meeting with the departments, getting to know “the team.”

I'd like to remind residents about Ordinance No. 358 regarding parking on Mian Street. The ordinance prohibits parking on Main Street (Highway 200) in Thompson Falls between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. The ordinance is in effect from November 15 through March 15. It helps keep the street clear so the Montana Department of Transportation can plow snow.

Please help out or road crews by not parking overnight on Main Street.

If you have any questions, call City Hall at (406) 827-3557.