Question of the Week

How do you cook a turkey?

KASON LUDEMAN, Hot Springs - “Cook it for two hours at 700 degrees on the BBQ grill. First put stuffing inside. And put vinegar and pepper on top.”

WYATT FELTS, Hot Springs - “I cook a turkey in the oven for one hour.”

KINLEY KUOPPALA, Hot Springs - “Fry it in the oven for 18 minutes at 200 degrees.”

ADELE SNEEDEN, Hot Springs - “Grandma cooks it on the BBQ grill for two hours at 90 degrees.”

WREN HEIDEGGER, Hot Springs - “Cut it up and cook on top of the stove at two degrees with pepper on it.”

FINN NEIMAN, Hot Springs - “I cook a turkey at 20 degrees for three hours in the BBQ grill and cut it up when it’s done and put stuffing and gravy on it from inside the turkey.”