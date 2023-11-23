Question of the Week
How do you cook a turkey?
November 23, 2023
KASON LUDEMAN, Hot Springs - “Cook it for two hours at 700 degrees on the BBQ grill. First put stuffing inside. And put vinegar and pepper on top.”
WYATT FELTS, Hot Springs - “I cook a turkey in the oven for one hour.”
KINLEY KUOPPALA, Hot Springs - “Fry it in the oven for 18 minutes at 200 degrees.”
ADELE SNEEDEN, Hot Springs - “Grandma cooks it on the BBQ grill for two hours at 90 degrees.”
WREN HEIDEGGER, Hot Springs - “Cut it up and cook on top of the stove at two degrees with pepper on it.”
FINN NEIMAN, Hot Springs - “I cook a turkey at 20 degrees for three hours in the BBQ grill and cut it up when it’s done and put stuffing and gravy on it from inside the turkey.”
