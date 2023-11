SANDERS COUNTY HONOR ROLL sponsored by Hecla Montana November 23, 2023



THOMPSON FALLS ELEMENTARY 4th Grade: Hartleigh Block, Emma Brotherton, Brooklyn Elliott ,Greysen Franck, Peyton Heldstab, Gabriel Holloway, Jase Kelly, Aaron Koskela, Sydney Lofthus, Kalsin McGuire, Quinn Nichols, Victoria Pavlik, Mattie Robinson, Olivia Shear, Spencer Smith, Elliot Susic, Nic...





