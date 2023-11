GONE! – Lillian Kingsley (Mackenzie Tulloch) is shocked when she finds that her jewelry she was to donate to the church of Reverend Gavin Longacre (Jacob Lulack) is missing.

The Plains High School Drama Club finished its third performance of "A Wing and a Prayer" in the multipurpose room on Sunday to a resounding applause, but this time the accolades weren't just for the cast - they interjected members of the audience by hiding clues in the bleachers, giving unsuspec...