HELO DEMO – Plains resident Denis Munson shows a group of Plains Elementary School fifth-graders the Sikorsky UH-34-D helicopter he flew in the Vietnam War. Behind him is his helicopter graduation photo from the Marine Corps base in Tustin, Calif.

For some, talking about their time in the Vietnam War is troublesome, particularly if they lost friends or were wounded, and it's no difference for Marine Corps veteran Denis Munson, who was a guest speaker at Plains Elementary School last week.

Sixty-two students from fifth and sixth grade clas...