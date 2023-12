Students Ellyona Vild (left) and Samantha Burcham show the pillow they made to demonstrate getting a good night's sleep to grow a healthy brain for less stress and more resilience.

Resilience is a team sport, according to Pete Hall. Hall was invited to return to Thompson Falls High School last week by Principal Jodi Morgan. She first witnessed Hall's speaking ability when he came to the district for staff training before school started.

"I asked the students what type of...