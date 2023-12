CNSC launches lanterns from new location

FROM THE NORTH POLE – Santa Claus launched two lanterns at the same time, one for cancer victims and one for cancer survivors.

Cancer Network of Sanders County had a successful event with its annual Lantern Launch at downtown Plains for the first time.

Shelley Bertrand, president of the nonprofit organization, felt it was a good move to have the event on the greenway along Railroad Street instead of the fairgrounds beca...