EYE SCREENING – Plains Lions Club member Marv Tanner and his daughter, Whitney Tanner-Spurr look over a screening of second-grader Anna Brooks.

The idea to catch potential eye problems at an early age is a mission the Plains Lions Club has been doing for over 10 years and this week they finished the last batch of kids in the county at Plains High School.

Members of the local club did the vision screenings at Plains Elementary and Junior...