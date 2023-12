BIG SWITCH – Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horseman John Waterbury flips Columbia Falls wrestler Dylan Delorme and takes him to the mat in the 152-pound weight class. Waterbury was in the lead 9-2 when he pinned his opponent.

Plains and Thompson Falls grapplers had their first competition last weekend at the Owen Invitational in Polson.

More than 370 wrestlers, including nearly 100 girls, from 18 teams took to the mats Friday and Saturday at the Linderman School gymnasium, including eight from the Plains-Hot Springs...