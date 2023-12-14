BIRTH: Kira Lynne Wood

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
December 14, 2023
Kira Wood
Family Birth Services is pleased to announce Kira Lynne Wood was born on October 27, 2023. Kira weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Her parents are JD and Lydia Wood of Trout Creek. Grandparents are Ron and Lorrie Wood and Paul and Rose Landis.
