BIRTH: Kira Lynne Wood

 
December 14, 2023

Kira Wood

Family Birth Services is pleased to announce Kira Lynne Wood was born on October 27, 2023. Kira weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Her parents are JD and Lydia Wood of Trout Creek. Grandparents are Ron and Lorrie Wood and Paul and Rose Landis.

 

