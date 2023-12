Jo Webley talks to Noxon fifth graders about Pearl Harbor last Thursday. December 7 was the 82nd anniversary of the day that Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Remembering Pearl Harbor is something that Noxon resident Jo Webley does well. Grandma Jo, to the community, has been visiting with students at the Noxon school for 18 years. She celebrated her 88th birthday on December fourth.

"I started out doing one class a year, then two and now I talk to...