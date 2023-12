Churches plan holiday services

Sanders County churches have special services planned this holiday season.

CABINET MOUNTAIN BIBLE CHURCH in TROUT CREEK

Normal schedule on Christmas Eve, Sunday, 11:am and Evening 5:30 to 6:00

FALLS CHAPEL PENTECOSTAL CHURCH of GOD in Thompson Falls

Christmas Eve service at 7p.m. No regular services Sunday morning

THOMPSON FALL CHRISTIAN CHURCH

The church at 306 Church St. in Thompson Falls will not have any services on Sunday morning, December 24. We will have a Christmas Eve communion service at 6 p.m.

OPEN DOOR BAPTIST CHURCH in Thompson Falls

Christmas Eve candlelight service 4-5 p.m.

OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH of THOMPSON FALLS 611 Ogden Ave,

Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. No morning worship. The church will follow with Lessons and Carols on Sunday, December 31.

SANDERS COUNTY CATHOLIC COMMUNITY CHURCHES

Noxon, December 23 at 3 p.m.

St. William Parish, December 24 at 6 p.m. Thompson Falls

St. James, December 25 Plains at 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart, December 25 Hot Springs at 1:

SHEPHERD OF THE VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH in THOMPSON FALLS, 1192 Mount Silcox Drive

Christmas Eve Service at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day Service 9

THOMPSON FALLS COMMUNITY CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4:30 p.m. is the only service that day.

WHITEPINE COMMUNITY METHODIST CHURCH

Christmas Eve 12:00 to 1:00 Everyone welcome!

PARADISE METHODIST CHURCH

Christmas Eve at 9:30 a.m.