Gifts line the walls organized by age for girls and boys in the basement of the Valley Bank as Theresa Milner (left) and her helpers, Shelly Wrightson and Denise Taylor, help organize.

For more than 25 years, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office Christmas Relief Fund has helped make the holidays a little brighter for local children. The Relief Fund supports the Tree of Hearts, a program in which community members pick a heart off a tree with the age of a child, buy a gift and do...