Justice Court December 21, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol Ashley Masterson, 32, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $335, 20 days jail with 20 days suspended. Andrew Bellinger, 39, operating with expired registration, $35; speeding in a restricted zone, $85. Dale Petty, 33, failure to keep vehicle un...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.