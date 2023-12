GOING FOR IT – Hot Springs Savage Heat player Ben Aldridge shoots for it as Plains Horseman Shawn O'Keefe blocks the shot.

It was a clean sweep for both the Plains Horsemen and Trotters basketball teams last week in the non- conference game against Hot Springs at Plains, although the final game of the night was real touch and go to the end.

The Trotters varsity team kept the fans at the edge of their bleacher seats...