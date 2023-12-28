Noxon parade lights up the night

Noxon first responders drive through town for a holiday parade last Wednesday. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch rode in the parade.

First responders in Noxon brought a little Christmas magic to the community last Wednesday with a parade through town.

Fire chief Jack Byler organized the parade with five fire trucks and an ambulance adorned with holiday lights and decorations. Byler said it was the first year for the parade, but they will do it every year.

Annie Wooden Madelyn (left) and Jack Overman pose next to a fire truck with Santa before the Noxon community parade.

The Noxon Fire Department hosts pancake breakfast fundraisers throughout the year. Byler said the money from the fundraisers is put back into the community, and not just in Noxon. At Thanksgiving, they donated complete dinners to 11 families across the county. They planned to help families at Christmas as well. "We don't care where you life, if you need help, we'll help you," Byler explained. He said every year the fundraisers get bigger and they are able to help more families.

Sharon Heglie, who has lived in Noxon for three years, wanted to help out the fire department and made a quilt for them to raffle. She said she has been quilting for most of her life and wanted to help them raise money for the community. Byler said about $600 was raised from the quilt raffle.

Byler was excited for the parade Wednesday evening. Despite a little rain, a couple dozen community members gathered to watch the parade go by. Kids got candy canes and hugs from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch even made an appearance.

For more information on the Noxon Fire Department, visit their Facebook page.