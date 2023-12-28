Remember When?

105 YEARS AGO • DECEMBER 19, 1918

SKATING POND IN THOMPSON FALLS

Under the supervision of County Surveyor, John Brauer, the Town of Thompson Falls will have a skating pond that is not only safe but also very convenient. The new pond is being graded up across the street from the Thompson Falls Mercantile building (across the street from The Sanders County Ledger where Ron Turk used to have a service station).It is large enough to insure plenty of room, being 160 feet long by 63 feet wide. This is one of the best moves that we have seen the Town of Thompson Falls make in a short time and is a sure remedy for such accidents as occurred on the river in the past. The ground is smooth now and water will be turned on as fast as it can freeze solid, and it is the opinion of those in charge that from six to eight inches of good skating ice can be obtained. The usefulness of the pond will not exit after the skating season, for it is contemplated using the plat for a croquet and tennis ground in the summer.

35 YEARS AGO • DECEMBER 2, 1988

FALLS TAVERN OWNER DIES FOLLOWING STROKE

A well known Sanders County businessman died Sunday following a massive stroke.

Louis T. LaRock, 62, died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where he was flown by helicopter Thursday from the Clark Fork Valley Hospital at Plains, where he was taken by the Thompson Falls Ambulance. LaRock was found earlier rin a coma in bed in his apartment at the rear of the downtown Thompson Falls bar he owned and operated, LaRock’s Bar, formerly the Hotel Bar. He never regained consciousness.

He was born March 29, 1926 at Helena to Samuel and Olive LaRock.

He attended school at Helena and Plains.

LaRock served with the U.S. Navy aboard refueling ships in the Pacific Ocean in 1944-46.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Carroll College at Helena and the University of Montana at Missoula, where he received a degree in business administration.

He married June Vorce at Hot Springs, S.D. July 16, 1950. Three children were born of this marriage, Louis, Jane and Carol. The LaRocks lived at Missoula, Casper, Wyoming, Plains and Thompson Falls. They were divorced in 1970.

After moving to Plains in 1954, Mr. LaRock was involved in several business ventures including bookkeeping,, accounting, insurance, a credit bureau and he served as office manager for McGowan’s Commercial Company. Mr. LaRock worked closely in many of his business ventures with a colleague, Attorney Alex Morrison. He was active in local politics in the 1960s, serving on the Republican Central Committee.

In 1968, he purchased the majority of shares of the Thompson River Ranch supper club at Snider, and operated the business for over a decade.

He bought the Hotel Bar, presently known as LaRock’s Bar, in downtown Thompson Falls in 1981, which he has operated since.

Louis enjoyed music and played the stand-up bass fiddle with various groups over the years. He was a member of the musicians union at Helena in the 1940s.

He was a member of VFW Post 3596 at Plains and was very interested in Civil War history.

Mr. LaRock and Carol Woodall were married in May 1981. She survives him at Missoula, along with their two young children, Ruth and Samuel.

Other survivors include his mother, Pocatello, Idaho; three sisters and three brothers; a son, Louis R. LaRock, Naval Submarine Base, Bangor at Bremerton, Washington; daughters, Jane Jacobs and Carol Hussey, both of Casper, Wyoming; four grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and friends throughout the country.

30 YEARS AGO • DECEMBER 2, 1993

LONEPINE HALL BURNS IN FIRE

Lonepine Hall, a long-standing community landmark, burned to the ground early Friday morning. Volunteer firefighters who answered the alarm in the predawn hours, with temperatures well below zero, found there was little they could do to save the old building. The first Lonepine Hall was built in 1922, 101 years ago.

However, the residents of the rural community north of Hot Springs wasted no time in regrets. Approximately 30 of them gathered at Bras Supply Sunday night to plan how they would replace the old hall, which was initially built as the gymnasium for Lonepine High School students in 1922. Later additions included a kitchen and stage, bathroom and storage areas.

John Bras said the hall board felt the community needed a building the approximate size of the old one, given its past history of use. Weddings, funerals, family and school reunions, bazaars, and other special events have taken place in the hall, according to Bras; and at this time there is really no other facility in the area to handle large crowds.