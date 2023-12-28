Santa, helpers visit Dixon School

For the fifth year in a row the Dixon students were visited by Santa and several helpers to spread gifts and cheer. Some of those helpers come in the form of the Youth Group from Plains Harvest Community Church. When the Dixon school kids send out their Christmas wish lists, the youth group helpers catch wind of those wishes and make it their mission to help with delivering gifts. This year, Thursday, December 21 they delivered. Santa had plans to be there as well with Mrs Claus and their personal assistant, young Evelyn Big Sam.

One reason this special event started taking place was due to the brainstorming of community-minded travelers on their way to Missoula. One day Jeff Burrows said he was driving to Missoula and when he passed through Dixon it hit him. "People pass through this little town all the time on their way to and from Missoula," Burrows said. "But does anybody really stop and think about the people who live here?" Burrows said he wanted to do something to recognize the people and let them know that there are others who care about them.

The Clauses were on board with the whole idea and other helpers as well. Toiletries, socks, underwear and homemade quilts were brought this year to be given as extra gifts. Those helpers of the big elf were Charlotte Slider, Vicky Brown, and Ilene Paulsen's mom, Rita. Junior elves were Cooper Spurr, Jayden Cook, and Zoey Halden. High school elves were Aubree Butcher and Emelia Rivinius, along with Michael and Rachel Chenoweth, Kiyha Brost, Shannon Allen, and Norma Cole, all from Plains.

The event took place in the Dixon School Gymnasium. It was decorated with balloons, a Christmas tree and Santa's sleigh on the stage for the kids to go see him. Presents were passed out by age groups. The children sat politely while they waited their turns to receive their personal gifts with their names on them. The principal, Crista Anderson guided her students and took photos for Facebook. School secretary, Shawna Olsen, set up a table of cookies and hot chocolate for everyone to partake in. "This has been great for the kids," Olsen said.

"Everything has been going well with this event. It is always a lot of fun. This is my first year coming to help, but I have been a part of this in the past years," Brost said.

Santa said he enjoys being able to take the time for this special day, as does his wife Holly Clause. They make sure they arrive early to be ready for the children when they come into the gym. The children were excited and happy to show their gifts as they lined up to see Santa.