Sounds of the season

Plains Elementary kids sang to a big audience in the new multi-purpose building.

If you listened carefully the last couple of weeks you might have been able to hear all the beautiful music from one end of the county to the other. Like a ripple effect, schools performed their holiday magic for the season.

Shannon Brown Plains fourth graders played recorders during their performance.

On December 7, Noxon students in kindergarten through fourth grade performed "Christmas Around the World." Grades 5 through 12 held their band and choir concert on December 14.

Thompson Falls High School students performed a variety of holiday music on December 5, while the elementary students sang a mix of classics and modern tunes on December 18. The bands in grades fifth through eighth also performed that evening.

Dixon School joined with Mission school to perform their concert on December 19, and Hot Springs held its Christmas concert on December 20.

The Plains Elementary concert took place on December 2, starting with the K-3 classes at 6 p.m. and grades 4-6 at 7 p.m. Plains Senior John Thurston emceed the concert with directors Mrs. Cockrell and Mr. Lauridson.