Fireworks light up the sky over the Clark Fork River as Quinn's Hot Springs Resort rings in the new year early.

Quinn's Hot Springs Resort once again rang in the New Year at midnight Sunday with a brilliant show of light and color.

Rocketman Pyros of Spokane, Washington, fired off an estimated 1,300 rockets ranging from 100 feet high to around 400. For the last 22 years, the resort has put on a New Year...