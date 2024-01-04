ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sawyer John Starika

 
January 4, 2024

Sawyer Starika

Stefanie Rock and Braden Starika of Plains announce the birth of a son, Sawyer John Starika, born December 24, 2023, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains.

Sawyer weighed 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Dr. Hanson was the delivering physician.

Maternal grandmother is Debbie Rock of Lathrop, California. Paternal grandparents are DeDra and Gilly Bradley of Paradise, Montana, and Scott and Delemy Starika of Tooele, Utah.

Welcome Sawyer!

 

