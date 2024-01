Mayor Chris Allen swears in the Town of Plains new mayor, Joel Banham, at City Hall.

The Town of Plains has a new mayor as of Friday - Joel Banham - and he's anxious to get to work.

One of Chris Allen's final acts as mayor was to swear in Banham at City Hall on Friday morning. Banham's first official role as mayor will be to head the town council meeting on Monday, Jan 8.

