Named to UM honor roll
January 11, 2024
The University of Montana has announced the list of students who made the fall semester Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0.
Sanders County students include:
Thompson Falls: Freedom Contreras*, Jeana Craven*, Scarlett Fausett**, Kelsey Frank*, Sofey Freed*, Levi Myers*, Marcy Shermikas*, Rebecca Sink*.
Plains: Eyza Abbas Carrasco**, Kylee Altmiller*, Alexis Helterline*, Cree Lulack*, Nicholas Painter*, Victoria Santoyo*, Jesse Uski*, Gabriel Worrall*.
Noxon: Delaney Weltz*.
Paradise: Donnell Sirucek**.
Heron: Seth Sinclair*.
Dixon: Owen Baty**.
Reader Comments(0)