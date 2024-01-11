Named to UM honor roll

The University of Montana has announced the list of students who made the fall semester Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0.

Sanders County students include:

Thompson Falls: Freedom Contreras*, Jeana Craven*, Scarlett Fausett**, Kelsey Frank*, Sofey Freed*, Levi Myers*, Marcy Shermikas*, Rebecca Sink*.

Plains: Eyza Abbas Carrasco**, Kylee Altmiller*, Alexis Helterline*, Cree Lulack*, Nicholas Painter*, Victoria Santoyo*, Jesse Uski*, Gabriel Worrall*.

Noxon: Delaney Weltz*.

Paradise: Donnell Sirucek**.

Heron: Seth Sinclair*.

Dixon: Owen Baty**.