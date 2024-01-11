ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Named to UM honor roll

 
January 11, 2024



The University of Montana has announced the list of students who made the fall semester Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0.

Sanders County students include:

Thompson Falls: Freedom Contreras*, Jeana Craven*, Scarlett Fausett**, Kelsey Frank*, Sofey Freed*, Levi Myers*, Marcy Shermikas*, Rebecca Sink*.

Plains: Eyza Abbas Carrasco**, Kylee Altmiller*, Alexis Helterline*, Cree Lulack*, Nicholas Painter*, Victoria Santoyo*, Jesse Uski*, Gabriel Worrall*.

Noxon: Delaney Weltz*.

Paradise: Donnell Sirucek**.

Heron: Seth Sinclair*.

Dixon: Owen Baty**.

 

