Throw blanket business under new ownership

A local business is under new ownership. Mickey Manning recently purchased Cindy's Throws.

Cindy Bronner, originally from Ventura, California, moved to Thompson Falls about 30 years ago, according to Manning. "Cindy moved to Montana when online shopping became available," Manning said. That is when Cindy's Throws got started. In June of 2023, Bronner was planning to sell her business. Manning's accountant connected the two women. Manning bought the business from Bronner, who ironically originally lived close to where Manning was from in California. Manning moved to Montana about 20 years ago. Now, the two women live across the river from each other.

"I spent the entire summer learning the business from Bronner," Manning said. "I decided to keep the name to eliminate confusion. As the saying goes, 'if it aint broke don't fix it.'"

The throws are woven in North Carolina and are made from 100% cotton. They are machine washable and tumble dry. "They are made of a thick durable weave, so they hold up longer," Manning said.

"The customers go to the website and place their order. I send their order to North Carolina and they send the blanket to the customer," Manning explained. Manning had several holiday throws available at Christmas On Main Street. Besides holiday inventory, she had other throws of several designs. Some have Montana scenes on them. There are several designs to choose from. Some throws are for bereavement and cancer awareness. Manning said they offer something for everyone. "There are a variety of sizes. Lap throws and bigger blankets and baby blankets too," she added. The average online price is $58 plus shipping. They take two to three weeks for delivery.

Manning said a customer wanted to buy a blanket with the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle on it. The sailing ship is used as a training cutter for officer cadets and is stationed in New London, Connecticut. The company who makes the blankets is listed on the website but is different from the other two weaving factories. This particular company requires a minimum order of 12. The officer aboard the Eagle got permission to order 12 for the crew members. The tapestry throws are 60"x48" and cost $75.

"I needed something to do since I am no longer a private boarding school principal and administrator," Manning said. She has recently purchased an embroidery machine and is in the process of learning how to embroider items such as hats and shirts. "My next step is to find a place to sell them locally, once I get up and running with this project."

Bronner said,"I believe Mickey is the perfect individual to usher the business into its next phase, I am confident that she will maintain the legacy of Cindy's Throws, ensuring the continued provision of 100% cotton materials that proudly bears the "Made in America" label. I look forward to witnessing the Thompson Falls community sharing in her enthusiasm. Mickey's added embroidery items will enhance her business. The future is bright for Cindy's Throws under Mickey's capable stewardship."

To see the varieties of blankets, tapestries and throws, visit cindysthrows.com.